Robert Leady, 78, of BG ,formerly of NB

Robert Leady, 78, of Bowling Green, and formerly of North Baltimore, passed away at 1:19 a.m., Wednesday, August 23, 2023.  He was born on July 13, 1945, in Syracuse, NY to the late Robert D. and Martha (Pantliano) Leady.  He married Bernice (Martin) and she preceded him in death in October of 2021.  

Robert is survived by his son, Ken (Wendy) Leady of North Baltimore; sister, Marie Flynn of Syracuse, NY; grandchildren: Kendra (Nick) Cottrell, Kaitlyn (Keegan Adams) Leady and Kealeigh Leady; great-grandchildren: Conner Cottrell and Griffin Cottrell; many relatives in Georgia and Florida; and his beloved dog, Boo.

Robert enjoyed playing music, fishing, being with family and friends, and rooting on his Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves.  

All services will be private.  Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.  

Memorial contributions may be made to the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.  
 
 
 

