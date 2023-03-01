Robert Lee Donaldson, 63, NB



Robert Lee Donaldson, 63, of North Baltimore, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.



He was born July 25, 1959, in Bowling Green, to Gordon and Lucille (Laprad) Donaldson.



Robert was a carpenter who enjoyed working on cars, antiquing, old trucks, drinking coffee, reading the Bible, and cats.



Robert is survived by his children, Andrea (Michael) Gathers of Erie, Pennsylvania, Jeremy (Danelle) Holston of Fort Myers, Florida, and Jaclyn (Jorge) Cedeno of Rawson; grandchildren, Breyan Holston, Jorge Cedeno, and Johana Cedeno; siblings, Barbara (Richard) Seggerson, Carol Winover, Beverly Reynolds, Kenneth Donaldson, and Tammy (Jerry) Weaver; and sister-in-law, Becky Donaldson.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Billy Jo Donaldson and J.R. Donaldson.



There will be no services.



HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd., Findlay, (419-422-1500), is honored to serve Robert’s family.



Memorial contributions in Robert’s name may be made to Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County, 4550 Fostoria Ave., Findlay 45840.



Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.huffordfh.com.