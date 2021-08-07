Robert McMaster, 93, of Hoytville, passed away at 6:14 p.m., Friday, August 6, 2021, at his residence. He was born on March 18, 1928, in Wood County to the late Walter and Halla (Hager) McMaster. He married Gertrude “Gertie” Fletcher on June 6, 1953, and she preceded him in death on March 15, 2006.





Robert is survived by his sons: David (Vicki) McMaster of Lima and Carl (Amy) McMaster of Bowling Green; daughters: Kathy (Mike) Perkins of Barbeau, MI, Debbie (Tom) Hosler of North Baltimore and Brenda (Armando Ochoa) Kingery of Deshler; sisters: Evelyn Perez of Portage and Shirley Nonnemaker of Tiffin; 18 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.



He was also preceded in death by a son, Fred McMaster; brothers: Luther and Donald McMaster; sisters: Thelma Reed, Ruth Wheeler, Joanne Trumbull and Choletta Perez; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



Robert was a Welder during his working career and retired from Henry Filters. His hobbies included fishing, camping, gardening and restoring automobiles.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) prior to the service. Pastor Dennis Kline officiating. Burial will be in Milton Township Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the HYCO in Hoytville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.