North Baltimore, Ohio

Robert Merle Shamp II (Bob, Bub, Bobby) passed away on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022, at the age of 58. He was born on October 21, 1963, in Findlay, to Robert (Diane) Shamp and Sue Schwartz, his parents survive.



Surviving him, are his daughters, Holly (Eric) Kelley, Jessica (Eddie) Leeper and their mother, Kim Swartz, along with his brothers; Randy “Rocket” Shamp, Jeff Kulhman and his sister, Jennifer Perkins. His 6 grandkids and his fur baby, Bella.He is preceded in death by his grandparents; Deane and Kathleen Shamp and Forrest and Edna Brown.



He was a graduate of North Baltimore High School and Penta County, specializing in Masonry.

He loved hunting, fishing and all outdoor activities. One of his favorite getaways was Hocking Hills.

He will be missed by many.

All services are private and a Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Coldren-Crates Funeral Home.