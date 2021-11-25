Robert “Terry” Boggs, 75, of North Baltimore, passed away at 1:51pm on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was born on October 27, 1946, in Findlay to the late Kenneth and Freda Jean (Williams) Boggs. He married Pam Parsons on October 15, 1972, and she survives.





Terry is also survived by his sons: Mark (Dawn) Boggs of Portage, Shaun (Theresa) Boggs of Bowling Green, Chris (Dreya) Boggs of Greenville, SC, and Chad (Heather) Boggs of North Baltimore; daughters: Amber (Dereck) Boggs of Custar, and Abbey Boggs of North Baltimore; brother, Mike (Nancy) Boggs of North Baltimore; grandchildren: Justin, Taylor, Jessica, Josh, Brandon, Ashley, C.J., Skieler, Josiah, Cadence, Noah, and Harold; many great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Tess. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Kenneth and Bill Boggs; and sisters: Shirley Swartz and Sandy Harden.



Terry retired in 2012 from Ball Metal Corporation. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539. He was an avid fisherman, and could always be found helping others. He enjoyed going to the lake with his family and was an Ohio State Buckeye and Cleveland Browns fan.



Visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00pm on Sunday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where full military rites will be conducted by the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539 at the conclusion of the visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.



