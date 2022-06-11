Robert W. Cary, 65, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away May 28, 2022.

He was born February 3, 1957 in Bowling Green to the late Richard J. and Correna J. (Johnson) Cary. He married Abigail Lybarger on July 3, 2011 and she survives in Bowling Green.



Along with his wife Abigail, Bob is survived by his sons Joseph Cary and Cole Cary, step-daughter Paige Charlton-Dennis, sister Tracy Tajblik of Portage, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Michael Cary and Steven Cary.



Bob worked at Xerox Document Company for 34 years where he retired at age 62 to be a landlord and invaluable partner to his family’s second hand store in North Baltimore, Ohio. For leisure, Bob enjoyed golfing, camping and spending time with friends and family. Bob always enjoyed a great bargain, going to garage sales and auctions. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Bob was a dedicated and devoted father, husband and friend to many. He loved attending and being a part of his children’s sporting events and Boy Scout Activities.



A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Monday June 27, 2022 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Burial will be private at Union Hill Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Heritage Christian School, 2000 Broad Ave. Findlay, Ohio 45840.



To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com