ROBERT CHRISTENSEN

Robert W. Christensen, age 59 of North Baltimore, passed away at 12:07 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his residence. Robert was born on September 5, 1960 in Ludington, Michigan to Wayne and Doreen (Walker) Christensen.

Robert was married to Kathy Beck on September 11, 1982 and she survives, along with Robert’s mother Doreen Christensen; his son Daniel Christensen (fiancée Elizabeth Markel) of Bloomdale, Ohio; sisters Sarah (Dan) Caudill of North Baltimore, and Anne Brown of McComb; grandchildren Chase Markel, Kalem Markel, and Jade Christensen; and his furry boys Gunner and Benny. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, including a special aunt Teresa Walker; Godson Jacob Christensen; cousins and numerous nieces and nephews; in-laws John Beck, Rebecca Beck (Mike), Linda Hackert, Howard (Cathy) Hudy, Thomas Harrier; and a special friend Nick Keeton.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Christensen; his brother, Neal Christensen; mother-in-law and step father-in-law Joyce and Donald Nordine; father-in-law John Beck, Sr.; and a brother-in-law, Virgil Brown;

Robert was a graduate of Ludington High School. He worked for Polyone in North Baltimore for 27 years. He enjoyed working on cars and engines and liked woodworking. He was a member of the Eagles in North Baltimore.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family in care of KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840.