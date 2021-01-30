Roger C. South, Sr., 74, of Jamestown, TN and formerly of North Baltimore,

passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the Tri Star Sky Line

Medical Center, Nashville, TN. He was born on March 3, 1946, in Pallmall,

TN to the late Sherman and Roxie (Pennycuff) South. He married Brenda

Bretz on February 29, 1964, and she preceded him in death in 1990.



Roger is survived by his sons: Roger (Brenda Gottschalk) South, Jr. of

North Baltimore, Brian (Judy) South of Cookeville, TN, Raymond South of

Jamestown, TN and Brad (Kathy) South of Jamaica Beach, TX; brothers:

Harley (Mary) South of Muncie, IN, Jim South of Gainesville, GA and

Wendell (Debbie) South of Savannah, GA; sisters: Myrna (Richard) Greer of

Cookeville, TN, Betty (Paul) Ruble of Jamestown, TN and Joan Kay Upchurch

of Kokomo, IN; grandchildren: Roger South III, Michael South, Brenda

South, Andrea South and Jared South; and 11 great-grandchildren.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Casher South; and a sister,

Shirley Hoover.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 1, 2021, at

SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be in

New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

