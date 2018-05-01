Roger Dale Funk, 62, of North Baltimore, OH passed away at 12:28 a.m., on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was born on September 21, 1958, in Bluffton to Frank and Linda (Martin) Funk.



Roger was a 1976, graduate of Leipsic High School and beloved football player. He went on to play football in college for the Findlay Oilers as a starting defensive tackle, where he was a part of the 1979, NAIA Championship team and the 1978, runner up team. After college he moved to Florida, where he lived for many years as he loved the ocean and warm weather. He loved boating, fishing, and golfing. He always felt at home with the sea.



Roger was the proud father of two surviving daughters: Katie Funk and Sarah (Kyle Carter) Funk, and the grandfather of Noah, Tyler, and Madison.



Roger was preceded in death by his father, Frank Funk. He is also survived by his mother, Linda (Gary) Gibson; brother, Ron (Cindy) Funk; step-brothers: Brent (Miriam) Gibson and Todd (Suzanne) Gibson, lots of nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.



Anyone who knew Roger, knew him to always do his best to make a laugh out of any situation. He enjoyed great company, old western movies, and challenging dart games, especially with his grandkids.



A memorial service will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Leipsic Eagles #2793.



Arrangements are entrusted to SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to the family C/O Smith-Crates Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Street, North Baltimore, OH 45872.