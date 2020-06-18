Roger Swope, 87, of Cygnet, passed away at 2:45am on Wednesday, June 17,

2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Bowling Green. He was born on June 24,

1931, in Cygnet to the late Lavird S. and Lydia S. (Abbott) Swope. He

married Joyce A. Meeker on September 16, 1950, and she preceded him in

death on December 29, 2014.

Roger is survived by his son, William (Patti) Swope of Perrysburg;daughter, Sue (Bryan) Perry of Lima; grandchildren: Tyler (Hannah) Perryand Kaley Perry; and great-grandchildren: Ainsley and Leo Perry.Roger retired from the Bowling Green State University Police Department.He was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist,Bowling Green. He had also been a member of the North Baltimore AmericanLegion Post 539, North Baltimore Masonic Lodge #561, Power of YesteryearClub, and International Harvester Collectors. Roger served many terms onthe Wood County Fair Board.A private family service will be held at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, NorthBaltimore. Burial will be in Ten Mile Cemetery, where full military riteswill be conducted by the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539.Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Good ShepherdUnited Methodist, North Baltimore. Online condolences may be expressed at