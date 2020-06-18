Roger Swope, 87, of Cygnet, passed away at 2:45am on Wednesday, June 17,
2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Bowling Green. He was born on June 24,
1931, in Cygnet to the late Lavird S. and Lydia S. (Abbott) Swope. He
married Joyce A. Meeker on September 16, 1950, and she preceded him in
death on December 29, 2014.
Roger is survived by his son, William (Patti) Swope of Perrysburg;
daughter, Sue (Bryan) Perry of Lima; grandchildren: Tyler (Hannah) Perry
and Kaley Perry; and great-grandchildren: Ainsley and Leo Perry.
Roger retired from the Bowling Green State University Police Department.
He was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist,
Bowling Green. He had also been a member of the North Baltimore American
Legion Post 539, North Baltimore Masonic Lodge #561, Power of Yesteryear
Club, and International Harvester Collectors. Roger served many terms on
the Wood County Fair Board.
A private family service will be held at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North
Baltimore. Burial will be in Ten Mile Cemetery, where full military rites
will be conducted by the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd
United Methodist, North Baltimore. Online condolences may be expressed at
