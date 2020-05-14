‘Rona Claims Another Victim – GOST 2020

Dear Community of North Baltimore,

It is with regret that we announce the North Baltimore Area Chamber of Commerce will be canceling the Good Ole Summertime Festival for 2020.

We know you are focused on the here and now—and the new future. We share this mindset. While we wish we were in the final preparation mode for Good Ole

Summertime Festival 2020, we are now diligently working on creating new channels to support and strengthen our community today.

In tandem with that, our team is envisioning the 2021 Good Old Summertime Festival to adapt to changing norms.

North Baltimore is a powerful, resilient community—a community that’s built on passion, that’s resourceful in the midst of change, and that supports one another.

We invite you to join us in any or all of the conversations and plans to connect and grow this festival for future years. You are always welcome to have a seat at this virtual table.

Stay well and stay strong as we prepare for the future.

NBACC – GOST Committee

JP Miklovic, Ben Pack, Janet Golder, Leisa Zeigler, Stephanie Walters and Seth

Thompson