North Baltimore, Ohio

Ronald E. Matthes, 67, of North Baltimore passed away at 10:54am Sunday, April 17th, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones.





Ron was born on March 10, 1955 to the late Charles and Florence (Rimer) Matthes. On December 14, 1984, he married Laura Kay (Boney) Chance and later they divorced. He is survived by his children: Tara (Michael) Billinghurst, Michael (Nadya) Matthes and Laike Matthes; his brothers: Joseph (LuAnn) Matthes and Donald James (Loren) Matthes; his sister; Charlene Matthes and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his brother: Edward Matthes. Ron proudly retired from CSX Transportation after 40 years. He was passionate about his car collection and owned many historial cars. His favorite car to work on was the ’71 Plymouth Duster which he bought in high school. Ron’s loyal companions were his two dogs, Sadie and Nikki.



A private mass will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Memorials may be given to the Holy Family Catholic Church.