North Baltimore, Ohio

Ronald Joseph “R.J.” Hagemyer, 17, of North Baltimore, passed away at 8:03 p.m., Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born on December 14, 2004, in Columbus to Josh and Kasey (Worcester) Hagemyer and they survive.

R.J. is also survived by his loving sisters: Grace and Hannah Hagemyer, both of North Baltimore; maternal grandmother, Sue (Dave) Ebersole of North Baltimore; maternal grandfather, Ron Worcester of Willard; paternal grandparents: Joe and Trina Hagemyer of Custar.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Rodney Worcester.

R.J. was a student at Wood Lane School, and attended St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Baltimore. He loved attending all of his sisters’ events over the years, listening to music and his pets.

The family would like to send a very special thank you to the Wood Lane Community for all of their support and care of R.J. over the years.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 7, 2022, at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Baltimore, with Pastor Rob Johnson officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 12:00-4:00 p.m., at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wood Lane School in R.J.’s name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.