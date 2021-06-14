Ronald Kinney passed away April 8, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.





Ron was born in Bowling Green, Ohio to Melvin Ray Kinney and Edna May Kinney (Mincks) and grew up in Cygnet, Ohio.



Ron was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII and served in Japan. Upon returning home, he married Dorothy Mae Gonyer on August, 10, 1949. Ron worked at Buckeye Pipeline Company for more than 40 years. He liked playing basketball in his younger days, and watching college and pro basketball throughout his life. He and his wife were avid bowlers and won many league trophies. He also enjoyed boating and fishing with his family. He was very mechanically inclined and could fix anything.



He is survived by his wife Dorothy, daughter Laura Kinney of Traverse City, MI and son Brian (Stacy) Kinney of Traverse City, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Marion (Ruth) Kinney, and his sisters Ruth (Charles) Yantis, Raylene Kinney and Gertrude (Max) Shaffer.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Weaver Cemetery in Wood County, Ohio. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled Veterans National Foundation or Hospice of Michigan. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.