Rose Marie Hunt, 79, NB

Rose Marie Hunt, 79, of North Baltimore, passed away at 1:17 p.m., Monday, July 17, 2023, at Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore. She was born on January 3, 1944, in Findlay to the late Jesse and Blanche (Winkleman) Bear. She married Clarence Hunt on June 27, 1964, and he preceded her in death on June 3, 2023.



Rose is survived by her son, Robert Hunt of North Baltimore; daughter, Tina (Tom Wood) Hunt of North Baltimore; granddaughter, Daria (Adam Flores) Daugherty of Findlay; brothers: Robert Bear of North Baltimore and Albert (Dorothy) Bear of Deshler; sisters: Barbara Bloom of Hoytville and Lucille (Bill) Thompson of FL.



She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ed Bear, Sr.; and sisters: Rosella Grant and Gladys Baney.



Rose retired from Bowling Green State University after 29 years. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.



A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Briar Hill Health Campus Activities Fund, North Baltimore. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.