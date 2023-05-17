Rossford Music Festival Weekend Packed with Family Activities

(May 15, 2023, Rossford, OH) Clear your calendar for June 16-18 and plan for a weekend of music, fun, and family-friendly entertainment. As part of the 125th Anniversary of Rossford, the city has secured nationally acclaimed country artists; Grammy winner Ashley McBryde, and Gary LeVox – front man for the Rascal Flatts Band, as well as local national-award winning Polka band, DynaBrass. The entry fee for each night, Friday and Saturday, is only $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Headliners will perform at the NSG Music Factory stage located directly behind the Rossford Recreation Center, 400 Dixie Hwy, Rossford, while daytime music and activities will take place in Edward Ford Memorial Park, next to IPS Headquarters,146 Dixie Hwy.





The schedule of events includes:

Friday, June 16

Musical Performances:

NSG Music Factory, 400 Dixie Highway, behind the Rossford Recreation Center

Food Trucks 6 PM-Midnight

8 PM – Pillbox Patti

9:30 PM – Ashley McBryde

Saturday, June 17

FREE Kids Fest: Noon to 7 pm

Edward Ford Memorial Park, 146 Dixie Highway

Magician 2-3 pm

Wilson Lake Rock Bass Kids Band Noon – 2 pm

(3) Inflatables, (1) Toddler-specific Bounce House Noon – 7 pm

Face Painting Noon – 7 pm

Balloon Animals Noon – 7 pm

Make and Take Paintings with Wine and Canvas

Food Trucks Noon-7 PM

Musical Performances:

Food Trucks 6 PM-Midnight

8 PM – Walker Montgomery

9:30 PM – Gary LeVox

NSG Music Factory, 400 Dixie Highway, behind the Rossford Recreation Center

Sunday, June 18

Noon-6 PM – FREE Polka Jam and Family Fest

Edward Ford Memorial Park, 146 Dixie Highway

1-5 PM – DynaBrass Polka Band (FREE)

Pierogi Eating Contest

(3) Inflatables, (1) Toddler-specific Bounce House Noon – 6 pm

Face Painting Noon – 6 pm

Balloon Animals Noon – 6 pm

Kids activities

Food Trucks Noon – 6 pm

Tickets for performances by Ashley McBryde and Gary LeVox are $15 in advance and $20 at the event. VIP tickets are also available.

Tickets can be purchased through etix.com and the Stranahan Theatre Box Office. The Sunday, June 18 performance by DynaBrass Polka Band is free and open to the public. The Rossford 125th Anniversary Music Festival is presented by the City of Rossford and the Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau. For a complete list of the City of Rossford’s 125th Anniversary Celebration events, visit www.Rossford125.com.

Pop-up chairs will be permissible inside the concert venue, NSG Music Factory, but they must be taken out of the bags for security purposes.