RSVP – Vets: Veterans Day Celebration at NB Powell Elementary

Veterans Day Celebration

Indoor Parade 2022

All Veterans welcome!

Where: Powell Elementary

Date: November 11, 2022

Time: 10:00 Parade Start

Arrive 9:45

**Thank you for joining us to honor you and fellow veterans. You are our true heroes.**

Itinerary for Veterans Day Parade

★ 9:45 Arrive– Have coffee and a snack

★ 10:00 Ceremony in gym

★ 10:25 Parade starts – treat given to all veterans at the end of the walking parade

*** If attending please RSVP by emailing:

mmissler@nbls.org or calling 419-257-2124 by Wednesday, November 2, 2022***