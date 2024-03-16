North Baltimore, Ohio

Ruby N. Hobson, 83, of North Baltimore, died at 1:35 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green. She was born on April 14, 1940, in Banner Springs, TN to the late Earl and Dorothy (Hall) Brown. She married Gary W. Hobson on August 15, 1968 and he preceded her in death on January 25, 2018.





Ruby is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Mark) Husek of North Baltimore; son, Todd Hobson of Mt. Gilead, OH; brother, Steve (Karen) Brown of NE; sister, Shirley (Roger) Fissel of Galion; grandchildren: Gavin, Ryliee, Brittany, Heather, Tifffany and Kaleb; great-grandchildren: Nevaeh, Sophie, Maddy, Caiden, Jace and Cameron.



She was also preceded in death by brothers: Castro Brown and Bobby Brown; sisters: Betty Hedges and Susie Chapman.



Ruby retired from Greenline.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) prior to the service. Pastor Bill Cook officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Wood County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.