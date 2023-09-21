Running for NB Board of Education

From the Wood County Board of Elections website:
North Baltimore Local School District
Board of Education
TIMOTHY JAMES ARCHER JR
Commences:1/1/2022
N BALTIMORE, OH 45872
Expires:12/31/2025 Website: http://nb.noacsc.org/ Email: [email protected]
Next Election: 11/4/2025 Fax: Home Ph: (419) 257-3531
Took Office: 2010 206 S TAYLOR ST Term Length: 4 Business Ph: (419) 257-3761
UnExpired Term – N
Office Next Election: 11/4/2025:
JAIMYE J BUSHEY
Commences:1/1/2020
N BALTIMORE, OH 45872
Expires:12/31/2023 Website: http://nb.noacsc.org Email:
Next Election: 11/7/2023 Fax: Home Ph: (419) 257-3531
Took Office: 2010 228 S MAIN ST Term Length: 4 Business Ph:
UnExpired Term – N
Office Next Election: 11/7/2023:
JEREMY ZIERI SHARNINGHOUSE
Commences:1/1/2022
Expires:12/31/2025
Next Election: 11/4/2025
Took Office: 2018
JOSHUA B STUFFT
Commences:1/1/2022
N BALTIMORE, OH 45872
Expires:12/31/2025
Next Election: 11/4/2025
Took Office: 2022
Office Next Election: 11/4/2025:
TAMYRA S THOMAS
Commences:1/1/2020
N BALTIMORE, OH 45872
Expires:12/31/2023