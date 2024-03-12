Ruth Ann Wagner, 91, of Bloomdale, died at 3:34 a.m., Sunday, March 10, 2024, at The Heritage Manor, Findlay. She was born on March 8, 1933, in Leipsic to the late Loren and Cora (Halbgewoks) Schmidt. She married Verlin L. “Tony” Wagner on July 3, 1953, and he preceded her in death on August 30, 2013.



Ruth is survived by her sons: Michael L. (Cathy S.) Wagner of Findlay, Bradley L. (Jill D.) Wagner of Findlay and Thomas J. (Lisa R.) Wagner of Bowling Green; sister, Nona Nill of Ft. Wayne, IN; grandchildren: Ashley N. (Shaun Jacob) Stahl, Mackenzie L. Wagner, Christine A. (Philip) Smelcer, Lucy M. Wagner, Emma L. Wagner, Maya C. (Spencer) Shoemaker, Perry T. (Tabitha) Wagner, Benjamin R. (Alexis) Wagner and Noah L. (Anna) Wagner; great-grandchildren: Halle Renee, Cora Ellen, Sloane Catherine, Parker Phoenix, Peyton Johnny, James Wilson, Jarrett Thomas and Lucas Brian; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Beulah VanDemark.



Ruth was a 1951 graduate of Continental High School, where she was a cheerleader and the drum major for the marching band. She then went to work in Columbus to put her husband through college at The Ohio State University. Ruth and her husband would become the owners of Wagner’s I.G.A. in Bloomdale and Fostoria from 1958-1994. She was a very active member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Bloomdale, serving on many boards and committees from 1958 until now. Ruth enjoyed traveling, flowers, gardening, birds and reading, but her greatest love and joy was spending time with her family and friends.



A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay. Burial will be in Monroe Cemetery in Continental.



Memorial contributions may be made to the North Baltimore Masonic Lodge #561, 165 West High Street, North Baltimore, OH 45872.