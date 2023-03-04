Safe Communities of Wood County: National Day of Unplugging



National Day of Unplugging is an awareness campaign that promotes a 24-hour respite from technology annually observed the first weekend in March. During COVID our dependence on technology has increased and wreaked havoc on our bodies, minds and relationships. Join us and plan to unplug between March 6-7, 2023. Check out the following ways you can unplug: Being playful has proven benefits. Use this break from technology to find the fun in life. Forts, scavenger hunts, escape rooms, and games.

Jump start that crafting vibe. Painting, yarn crafts, fairy gardens, nature art and so much more.

Have a list of things you’ve wanted to try? This is the time. Hike, bike, dance and slide.

Find ways to make your time count and Unplug for a Cause. Declutter, decorate and donate.

Ditch the phone, take scenic drives or find the hidden treasures in one of our local parks. Get Off the Grid, Camp-In and Camp-Out.

Have fun with your food! Make it a themed meal and device-free. Cooking, baking, and dine-in or out.

Why not take this year’s global respite from technology to get some well-deserved rest and relaxation? Yoga, spa nights, and yes even wifi wellness

Have a good laugh! It’s easy to avoid checking your phone when you’re busy cracking up. Puppets, bubbles, and comedy nights.

Find out why it’s important to take a break from screens and reconnect with the world. Catch an inspirational movie or read a book.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for more ideas to unplug from your devices and reconnect with the things that are important to you.

Wood County Safe Communities announced today there have been two fatal crashes in Wood County this year, compared to one last year at this time. Safe Communities Contact Information Safe Communities Coordinator – Sandy Wiechman Phone: (419) 372-9353

Email: [email protected]

Ohio State Highway Patrol – Lieutenant Jordan L. Schwochow Phone: (419) 352-2481