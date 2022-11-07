Safe Communities of Wood County Update

NOVEMBER 2022



The time change occurs on November 6, 2022, and the darkness of Fall will be upon us. We will be driving to work in the dark, and home from work in the dark.



One of the biggest issues with driving at night is reduced visibility: you simply can’t see everything around you the way you can during the day. Evening rush hour (between 4 and 7 p.m. weekdays) is a dangerous time to drive due to crowded roadways and drivers eager to get home after work. In winter, it’s dark during rush hour, compounding an already dangerous driving situation. According to the CDC, the fall time change can also create, “a sudden change in the driving conditions in the late afternoon rush hour – from driving home from work during daylight hours to driving home in darkness. People may not have changed their driving habits to nighttime driving and might be at somewhat higher risk for a vehicle crash.”

How can you make it home safely during rush hour? Don’t be an impatient driver; slow down

Stay in your lane and beware of drivers who dart from lane to lane

Even though the route may be familiar, don’t go on autopilot; stay alert

In unfamiliar areas, consult a map before you go and memorize your route

Don’t touch your phone, eat, drink or do other things that are distracting People often make light of how little sleep they get on a regular basis; an over-worked, over-tired condition has become the norm for many. But a good night’s sleep is not just a novelty, it’s a necessity. The effects of fatigue are far-reaching and can have an adverse impact on all areas of our lives.



Drowsy driving is impaired driving, but while we wouldn’t allow a friend to drive drunk, we rarely take the keys away from our tired friends or insist they take a nap before heading out on the road. National Safety Council has gathered research that shows:

You are three times more likely to be in a car crash if you are fatigued

Losing even two hours of sleep is similar to the effect of having three beers

Being awake for more than 20 hours is the equivalent of being legally drunk

Be safe this fall season.



Email: swiechm@bgsu.edu