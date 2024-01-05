North Baltimore, Ohio

January 5, 2024 1:25 am

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
Update TOP Dec 2023
Sept. 2023
Ol’ Jenny
Resize
OB You’re Expecting
Fiber Locator
Sept. 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Logo
Temporary
Size Update

Safe Communities of Wood County: Vehicle Recalls

Happy New Year from all of us at Safe Communities of Wood County!
 
Let’s start the year talking about our vehicles.  If your car has a recall, get it fixed – it could save a life. Also, check your car for recalls at least twice a year and sign up to receive alerts about new recalls at nhtsa.gov/recalls

When it comes to road safety, taking care of a vehicle is an important step that involves more than simple maintenance. Recalls are issued to ensure vehicles are safe for both the driver and for others on the road, and can include everything from motor vehicle parts to tires and child car seats.
 
Check your vehicle today for recalls, call and get your vehicle in for any needed service, and have your vehicle stocked with important emergency kits.
 

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website