Safe Communities of Wood County: Vehicle Recalls

Happy New Year from all of us at Safe Communities of Wood County!



Let’s start the year talking about our vehicles. If your car has a recall, get it fixed – it could save a life. Also, check your car for recalls at least twice a year and sign up to receive alerts about new recalls at nhtsa.gov/recalls



When it comes to road safety, taking care of a vehicle is an important step that involves more than simple maintenance. Recalls are issued to ensure vehicles are safe for both the driver and for others on the road, and can include everything from motor vehicle parts to tires and child car seats.



Check your vehicle today for recalls, call and get your vehicle in for any needed service, and have your vehicle stocked with important emergency kits.

