Safe Communities Reviews Data

Safe Communities announced that the Fatal Data Review Committee met on January 14, 2021 and reviewed the following crashes from the Fourth Quarter of 2020:

9/11/2020 SR 795 at Lemoyne Rd 10/30/2020 SR 199 at SR 582 11/6/2020 Greenburg Pke between Timmons and Bradner Rds 11/14/2020 Wooster and Prospect 11/29/2020 Bradner and Hanley Rd 12/8/2020 State Rt 25 near 18039 State Route 25

The following countermeasures were established as a result of the review:

Obey all traffic control devices Do not drive distracted Drive in your lane of traffic at all times

The crash from 11-6-2020 has been continued until the next meeting.



For More Information:

Sandy Wiechman, Safe Communities Coordinator: 419-372-9353 or swiechm@bgsu.edu