Safe Communities Reviews Data

Safe Communities announced that the Fatal Data Review Committee met on January 14, 2021 and reviewed the following crashes from the Fourth Quarter of 2020:

  1. 9/11/2020      SR 795 at Lemoyne Rd
  2. 10/30/2020    SR 199 at SR 582
  3. 11/6/2020      Greenburg Pke between Timmons and Bradner Rds
  4. 11/14/2020    Wooster and Prospect
  5. 11/29/2020    Bradner and Hanley Rd
  6. 12/8/2020      State Rt 25 near 18039 State Route 25

The following countermeasures were established as a result of the review:

  1. Obey all traffic control devices
  2. Do not drive distracted
  3. Drive in your lane of traffic at all times

The crash from 11-6-2020 has been continued until the next meeting.

For More Information:

Sandy Wiechman, Safe Communities Coordinator: 419-372-9353 or swiechm@bgsu.edu

