Safe Communities Reviews Data

Safe Communities announced that the Fatal Data Review Committee met on January 14, 2021 and reviewed the following crashes from the Fourth Quarter of 2020:
- 9/11/2020 SR 795 at Lemoyne Rd
- 10/30/2020 SR 199 at SR 582
- 11/6/2020 Greenburg Pke between Timmons and Bradner Rds
- 11/14/2020 Wooster and Prospect
- 11/29/2020 Bradner and Hanley Rd
- 12/8/2020 State Rt 25 near 18039 State Route 25
The following countermeasures were established as a result of the review:
- Obey all traffic control devices
- Do not drive distracted
- Drive in your lane of traffic at all times
The crash from 11-6-2020 has been continued until the next meeting.
For More Information:
Sandy Wiechman, Safe Communities Coordinator: 419-372-9353 or swiechm@bgsu.edu