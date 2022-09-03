Safe Communities : Wood County Update

Safe Communities announced Friday there have been 8 fatal crashes in Wood County to date, the same number as last year at this time.



School is back in session, sports are in full swing, and our schedules are back in a routine. We’re operating on ‘auto-pilot’ going through our day. What should never be routine is your drive!



Keep alert when you are driving – devote 100% of your attention to the task of driving. Absolutely no distractions and do not drive impaired at any time! Never let yourself go on ‘auto-pilot’ behind the wheel.

Safe Communities Coordinator – Sandy Wiechman



Ohio State Highway Patrol – Lieutenant Jordan L. Schwochow