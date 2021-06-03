Safe Communities Wood County Update

Safe Communities announced today that there have been four fatal crashes in Wood County compared to five at this time last year.



Springtime is here! The flowers are blooming, the sun is shining and everyone is doing their spring cleaning. Whether it be getting rid of old clothes or vacuuming under the couch, this is the time of year when we all start to tidy up.



We encourage you to take time and tidy up your phone. If there are apps that are too distracting, we advocate for you to delete them for this month! Instead of mindlessly scrolling through social media, eliminate the distraction and use your time doing something more productive! Be mindful of the apps that you use frequently–you can check your numbers using Screen Time or Digital WellBeing–and get rid of apps you don’t use.



Are there any apps that you haven’t used in a while, or perhaps some that you are on all the time? This month we encourage you to take part in with us! Delete all of those apps that you find yourself checking constantly. Eliminate those distractions, and delete the app. We know this is a big step, but eliminating outside distractions can help you focus on your goals and achieve them. Try going just a day or a week without them to start, and see how it feels. Let’s spring clean our phones together this month!



For More Information:

www.textlesslivemore.org

Marie McGrath, Text Less Live More Director 508-481-3568

Lt. Robert J. Ashenfelter, Ohio State Highway Patrol: 419-352-2481

Sandy Wiechman, Safe Communities Coordinator: 419-372-9353 or swiechm@bgsu.edu