Sales Tax Free Weekend in Ohio

Ohio will have a sales tax holiday from Friday, August 7, 2020 at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

An item of clothing priced at $75 or less;

An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less; and

An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.

Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

For more information regarding the sales tax holiday, please refer to the Department’s Sales Tax Holiday Frequently Asked Questions available in our FAQ Section.

If you have any additional questions regarding this information, please contact the Department at 1-800-304-3211 or e-mail us.