Sally Sterling, 62, NB

Sally Sterling, 62, of North Baltimore, died on Friday, April 12, 2024, at her residence. She was born on September 23, 1961, in Lebanon, IN to the late Ronald and Valeta (Rader) Kern. She married John P. Sterling on June 12, 2015, and he preceded her in death on July 11, 2022.



Sally is survived by her son, John (Amanda) Dippery of Bowling Green; daughter, Jessica (Nick) Thornton of Enon; brothers: Jim (Kathy) Kern of Portage and Greg Kern of Cygnet; sisters: Pat (Steve) Cook of Custar and Barb Kern of McClure; grandchildren: Abbigail and Ethan Thornton.



Sally was known for her kind, caring and loving ways, and will be missed.



All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.