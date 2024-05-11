North Baltimore, Ohio

May 11, 2024 8:17 am

Sandra Clevenger, 86

Sandra Clevenger, 86, of North Baltimore, died at 7:55 a.m., Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore.  She was born on March 14, 1938, in Toledo to the late Walter and Ineth (Rickett) Ansted.  She married William “Bill” Clevenger on October 27, 1973, and he preceded her in death on September 11, 2011.  

Sandy is survived by her sister, Carol Smith of North Baltimore; and several nieces and nephews.  

She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Albert Sakel, George Ansted and Walter Ansted; sisters: Ann Maurer, Harriett Trumbell and Joyce Farris.  

Sandy worked many years at ABCO in North Baltimore, and then for Equity Meats in North Baltimore.  She was a longtime volunteer with the Wood County Senior Center.  

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2024, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 1 hour (10 p.m. – 11 a.m.) prior to the service.  Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.  

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.  Online condolences may be made at www.smithcrates.com.

