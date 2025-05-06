Sandra K. Driver, 81, Van Buren



Sandra K. Driver, 81, of Van Buren, died at 8:16 p.m., Sunday, May 4, 2025, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was born on February 25, 1944, in North Baltimore to the late Clyde and Lillie (Mathias) Morelan. She married Earl L. Driver on June 4, 1988, and he survives.



Sandra is also survived by her sons: Tony Gazarek of North Baltimore and Randy (Amber) Gazarek of Lambertville, MI; brother, Bill Morelan of KY; sisters: Cheryl (Harry) Allison of Cygnet, Nancy (Mike) Roach of AZ and Deb Barringer of Bowling Green; grandchildren: Justin Gazarek, Haley Sunshine, and Brody Gazarek; great-grandchildren: Carmen, Harper, Callie, Lucy, and Wade.



She was preceded in death by a sister, Dee Gilbert.



Sandra was the owner of Country Monogrammer.



All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



