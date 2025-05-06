North Baltimore, Ohio

May 6, 2025 2:10 pm

The District Update – Water Shed
BVHS Wellness Park TOP
Size Update
OB You’re Expecting
June 2023 Left Rail
Resize
Logo
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Sept. 2023
Amplex Fiber June 2024
Temporary

Sandra K. Driver, 81, Van Buren


Sandra K. Driver, 81, of Van Buren, died at 8:16 p.m., Sunday, May 4, 2025, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.  She was born on February 25, 1944, in North Baltimore to the late Clyde and Lillie (Mathias) Morelan.  She married Earl L. Driver on June 4, 1988, and he survives.  

Sandra is also survived by her sons: Tony Gazarek of North Baltimore and Randy (Amber) Gazarek of Lambertville, MI; brother, Bill Morelan of KY; sisters: Cheryl (Harry) Allison of Cygnet, Nancy (Mike) Roach of AZ and Deb Barringer of Bowling Green; grandchildren: Justin Gazarek, Haley Sunshine, and Brody Gazarek; great-grandchildren: Carmen, Harper, Callie, Lucy, and Wade.  

She was preceded in death by a sister, Dee Gilbert.

Sandra was the owner of Country Monogrammer.  

All services will be private.  Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.  

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website