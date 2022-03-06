North Baltimore, Ohio

Sandra Lafferty, 73, of North Baltimore, and formerly of Toledo, passed away at 8:35 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. She was born on September 23, 1948 in Toledo to the late Anthony and Betty (Evans) Zdybek. She married Roger Lafferty on September 24, 1966, and he preceded her in death on September 17, 2020.





Sandra is survived by her sons: Dennis Lafferty of Chicago, IL and David Lafferty of North Baltimore; brother, Tony Zdybek of Enon, OH; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, John Crosswell; and her sister, Maribelle Keener.



All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.