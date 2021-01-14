Sandra Lou Cramer, 75, of Fostoria, formerly of North Baltimore, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Sandra was born in Defiance, Ohio on February 4, 1945 to the late William and Bernice (Reichenbaugh) Griffith. She married Eddie Cramer on August 21, 1987 and he survives. Also surviving are her children: John Doyle Griffith, LaDonna Glary, Lona Wittenmeyer, Luster Howes, Carolyn (Cecil) Thompson, Stephanie Cramer, Holli (Jerry) Thomas and Michael (Deanna) Cramer; step-children: Gay (Dan) Hillard, Dennis (Lori) Cramer, Tina Cramer and Lynne (John Hentorne) Kidd; 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; siblings: Roxie (James) Barringer, Donna Atzbach and Lacey Griffith. She was preceded in death by her son Samuel McCartney and siblings: Rose McCartney, Sharon Wittenmeyer, Lucinda Brown, William Griffith II and Sally Peters.

Sandra worked for Choice Motels, retiring after 30 years as a desk clerk. She enjoyed playing a good game of Bingo and was a collector of porcelain cats. She was an avid book lover and enjoyed computer games. The most important part of Sandra’s life was her family. She loved them dearly and cherished the time she spent with them.

Services for Sandra will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840.