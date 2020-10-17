Sandra Rae Wingate, 84, of Van Buren, passed away at 6:09 p.m., Friday,

October 16, 2020, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was

born on March 6, 1936 in North Baltimore to the late Joy Niel and Alice

Katherine “Kate” (Topping) Apple. She married H. Floyd Wingate on August

5, 1954, in LaGrange, IN, and he preceded her in death a few hours prior

on Friday, October 16, 2020.





Sandra is survived by her sons: Greg (Jeanne) Wingate of Bowling Green,

Jeff (Reta) Wingate of Jenera and Doug (Amy) Wingate of Findlay;

daughters: Cara Sue (Paul) Stefanka of Van Buren and Jane Ellen

Wingate-Motter of Van Buren; brothers: James Ned (Donna) Apple of Port

Clinton, David Niel (Karen) Apple of Portage and John Wayne (Annis Kay)

Apple of Castalia; sister, Sue Ellen (Bob) Smith of North Baltimore; 11

grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Scott Douglas Wingate.



Sandra retired from Norbalt Rubber Company in North Baltimore, and had

previously worked at Dow Chemical, D.S. Brown and Abco. She was a

graduate of North Baltimore High School, where she was the 1953 fall

homecoming queen and National Honor Society Member. She was a member of

St. James United Methodist Church, North Baltimore, and Eastern Stars

Morris Chapter #265. In her younger years she was a Candy Striper at Wood

County Hospital, Cub Scouts Den Mother, and a Van Buren Elementary School

reading volunteer. Sandra and Floyd both enjoyed square dancing and

polka dancing. She also enjoyed gardening, camping, playing piano,

sewing, collecting thimbles and Santa keepsakes, rooting on the Ohio State

Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians.



A combined funeral service with her adoring husband Floyd will be held at

11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME,

North Baltimore, with Pastor Phil Park-Thomas and Pastor John Apple

officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Visitation will be held 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday at

SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, and 1 hour (10-11 a.m.) prior to the service on

Thursday.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

