Sandra “Sandy” Blausey, 78, of Cygnet passed away at 11:20 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore. She was born on July 13, 1944, to the late William and Mary (Smaltz) Kercher. She married James Blausey on June 17, 1967, and he survives.

Sandy is also survived by her son, Greg (Marty) Blausey of Indian Lake, OH; daughter, Shelley (Jim) Coykendall of Cygnet; beloved grandchildren: Colin and Peyton Coykendall; and half sisters: Debbie Dick of Wilton Manors, FL and Candy Kercher of Wheeling, WV.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Blausey; her maternal grandparents who raised her, Claude and Florence Smaltz.

Sandy was a graduate of Bowling Green State University, where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She began her career as a high school business teacher, and later went to work for and retired from the Wood County Clerk of Courts. She was a longtime member of the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, North Baltimore. Sandy was also a member of the Red Hats Society.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday April 14, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Reverend Susan Kronbach officiating. Burial will be private.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Briar Hill Health Campus Activities Fund, North Baltimore. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.