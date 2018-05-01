Sandra (Sandy) Sewell (85) passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Circle of Life Hospice Center in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Sandy was born on April 18, 1935, to Lowell and Luella (Jones) Sewell. Preceding her in death besides her parents was a sister, Shirley (Jerry) Klein.

Survivors include her partner of many years, Terrence Jensen, her sisters Martha (Jim) Atkins, Findlay, Ohio, Mary (Marv) Koch, Findlay, Ohio, and a brother John (Sherry) Sewell of North Baltimore, Ohio, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Sandy was a 1953 graduate of North Baltimore High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation she attended Bowling Green State University, was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority and then worked for a law firm in Bowling Green. She subsequently moved to California where she met Terry, and they were together until her death. While in California she began a career at TRW Aerospace Systems as an executive assistant and remained there until her retirement.

After retirement, she and Terry fulfilled their dreams and became traveling nomads going throughout the US and Canada for several years in their RV before finally settling in Bella Vista Arkansas. Sandy always enjoyed returning to North Baltimore for the annual “Good Old Summertime” festival every summer, attending the annual Alumni Banquet, and visiting with family and friends.

Sandy and Terry were members of the Bella Vista Highlands Church where a private service in her memory will be held.

Donations in Sandy’s memory may be made to Bella Vista Highlands Church, 371 Glasgow Road, Bella Vista, Arkansas 72715.