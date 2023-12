The North Baltimore Area Historical Society will be hosting a visit from Santa & Mrs. Claus on Sunday, December 10th from 2 pm to 4 pm. During this time, you can meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus and take a picture (with your device) with the jolly couple for a donation.

We hope that you come to enjoy this sensory-friendly event. The Historical Center is at 229 N. Main Street in North Baltimore, Ohio.