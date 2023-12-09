Santa & Mrs. Visits NB Library 2023!

After a couple of years of the NBACC Santa Visit at the Virginia Theater, hosted by NB Troop #315, the NB Library was the site for this year’s visit from the Jolly Old Elf and his Mrs.

As noted in the captions that will pop up when you scroll the over image, the library staff did a fine job organizing the hundred or so little shavers who enjoyed the festivities.

The smiles on the faces of young and not so young indicated that there IS still joy to be had in this world… you just gotta step out again!

Thanks Holly and the truly remarkable crew at our local library!