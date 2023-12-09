North Baltimore, Ohio

December 9, 2023 4:08 am

Temporary
Size Update
June 2023 Left Rail
Sept. 2023
Fiber Locator
Logo
Logo & Info Aug 2023
OB You’re Expecting
Ol’ Jenny
Resize
Sept. 2023

Santa & Mrs. Visits NB Library 2023!

After a couple of years of the NBACC Santa Visit at the Virginia Theater, hosted by NB Troop #315, the NB Library was the site for this year’s visit from the Jolly Old Elf and his Mrs.

As noted in the captions that will pop up when you scroll the over image, the library staff did a fine job organizing the hundred or so little shavers who enjoyed the festivities.

The smiles on the faces of young and not so young indicated that there IS still joy to be had in this world… you just gotta step out again!

Thanks Holly and the truly remarkable crew at our local library!

It even "snowed" on this warmish evening on North Main!
The children loved it while waiting to see Santa
Speaking of waiting, the library staff had a very organized process for comfort and keeping the line moving - great job!
Mr. & Mrs. Claus listen intently to the dreams of the littles.
The young lads smile... and that little baby... Just darling!
The NBHS Choir shared Christmas favorites in song - nice job!

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website