Santa & Mrs. Visits NB Library 2023!

After a couple of years of the NBACC Santa Visit at the Virginia Theater, hosted by NB Troop #315, the NB Library was the site for this year’s visit from the Jolly Old Elf and his Mrs.
As noted in the captions that will pop up when you scroll the over image, the library staff did a fine job organizing the hundred or so little shavers who enjoyed the festivities.
The smiles on the faces of young and not so young indicated that there IS still joy to be had in this world… you just gotta step out again!
Thanks Holly and the truly remarkable crew at our local library!
It even "snowed" on this warmish evening on North Main!
The children loved it while waiting to see Santa
Speaking of waiting, the library staff had a very organized process for comfort and keeping the line moving - great job!
Mr. & Mrs. Claus listen intently to the dreams of the littles.
The young lads smile... and that little baby... Just darling!
The NBHS Choir shared Christmas favorites in song - nice job!