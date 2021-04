When: It will be held this Saturday, April 17th starting at 10am.

Where: Meet at the girls softball field on Taylor Street.

What to Bring: Bring your own rakes.



What will we be doing? Picking up trash, raking, helping with the caps on top of the fences. We are doing light work.

Who is invited to Help? This is open to the community.

NORTH BATIMORE YOUTH TRAVEL LEAGUE