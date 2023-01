From the Wood County Emergency Management Agency



The monthly test of the Outdoor Warning Sirens throughout Wood County is Jan. 7, 2023, 10 AM.

The sirens are meant to be heard outdoors and not indoors.

BE PREPARED for emergencies!!!

Always have multiple ways to receive emergency notifications:

Weather radios, CodeRED, phone apps, local media, etc.

To sign up for CodeRED please visit: http://ow.ly/ssri50I8y81