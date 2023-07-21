Save the Date:

From Jeff Long. NB Sports Boosters:

The North Baltimore High School Football Team would like to invite the whole community to join the NB Sports Boosters at The New Stadium!

The event will be next Friday evening, July 28, 2023, at 7:30 pm. Everyone is welcome, especially NBHS alumni following the dinner!

Come see the new stadium and track! Bring your camera to get some personalized photos on the field, track, stadium seats, and scoreboard…

North Baltimore Alum and current BGSU standout Levi Gazarek will be on hand to talk football with all the players, fans, and community members.

There will also be new Tiger Gear available for the upcoming season.

So come on out and meet the 2023 NBHS Football Team and JOIN THE HUNT!