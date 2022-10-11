Save The Date For Veteran Ceremony at NBHS

This year’s North Baltimore Local Schools Veterans Ceremony will be held at the middle/high school on Friday, November 11th in the afternoon. Specific details to come.
If you are interested in submitting a new veteran or active service member to be honored in the slideshow, please submit the following information to: mrein@nbls.org:
· A photo of the person
· The branch in which they are serving/served
· Their connection to North Baltimore
· Any additional information you would like included (years of service, etc.)
If you have any questions, please email Makayla Rein, NHS Adviser, at mrein@nbls.org.