North Baltimore, Ohio

October 11, 2022 5:14 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
March 2020
Logo
OB You’re Expecting
Briar Hill Health Update
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
WCCOA Social Services Nurse
Weekly Specials
Member Services Rep I
3 panel GIF
Geo Cache
Ol’ Jenny
Hiking Challenge Sept – Oct 2022

Save The Date For Veteran Ceremony at NBHS

 

This year’s North Baltimore Local Schools Veterans Ceremony will be held at the middle/high school on Friday, November 11th in the afternoon. Specific details to come.
2016
 
If you are interested in submitting a new veteran or active service member to be honored in the slideshow, please submit the following information to: mrein@nbls.org:
 
· A photo of the person
· The branch in which they are serving/served
· Their connection to North Baltimore
· Any additional information you would like included (years of service, etc.)
 
If you have any questions, please email Makayla Rein, NHS Adviser, at mrein@nbls.org.
 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website