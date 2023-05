Save the Date!

We are pleased to announce the return of the North Baltimore Community/Alumni Band halftime performance this fall. The show will take place during Homecoming on September 22.

In order to participate, please complete the Google Form below and meet in the band section at the start of the 2nd quarter.



Please email Ben Pack- [email protected] with any questions

To register click here: https://forms.gle/ b4DFqNiVKeAjKcEZ6