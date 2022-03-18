Ohio Fish Hatchery Open Houses Scheduled

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Four state fish hatcheries are hosting open houses this spring to provide Ohioans the opportunity to learn more about their operations, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Hatchery open houses are free of charge.



Hatchery open houses are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at these locations:

March 26: Saint Marys State Fish Hatchery, 01735 Feeder Road, St. Marys 45885

April 2: Hebron State Fish Hatchery, 10517 Canal Road, Hebron 43025

April 9: Castalia State Fish Hatchery, 7018 Homegardner Road, Castalia 44824

May 7: London State Fish Hatchery, 2470 Roberts Mill Road, London 43140

During each open house, Division of Wildlife staff will be available to give tours and answer questions about fish production and fisheries management. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about these hatcheries and may watch fish eggs and fry in production buildings as they hatch, and view older fish in ponds or raceways. In addition, family-friendly activities and displays will be available.



The Division of Wildlife manages six state fish hatcheries which raise and stock more than 40 million fish each year. Sport fish species raised for stocking in public waters include cold-water fish (rainbow trout, steelhead, and brown trout), cool-water fish (saugeye, walleye, yellow perch, and muskellunge), and warm-water fish (hybrid-striped bass, channel catfish, blue catfish, and bluegill).



Stocking expands fishing opportunities statewide by bolstering fish populations where natural reproduction is insufficient or not possible for a particular species. Stocking is only one of many fish management tools used by the Division of Wildlife to enhance angling. Learn more about Ohio’s state fish hatcheries and fish stocking locations at wildohio.gov.



