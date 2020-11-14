Save Time Baking a Holiday Dessert

If you’re looking for a tasty new dessert to serve holiday guests without straying too far from the classics, try these Sweet Potato Cookies.

Find more ways to simplify your holiday celebrations at bobevansgrocery.com.



Sweet Potato Cookies

3/4 cup Vegetable shortening

3/4 cup Brown sugar

1 Large Egg

1 cup Bob Evans Mashed Sweet Potatoes

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon Pumpkin Pie Spice

2 cups All-purpose Flour

1 cup Butter, Unsalted

3 cups Powdered Sugar

1/2 teaspoon Maple extract

Chopped honey roasted pecans & Mini marshmallows (optional)

Heat oven to 350° F. Cream together shortening and brown sugar in a large bowl using hand mixer or paddle attachment. Add egg and sweet potato and mix until combined. In small bowl combine flour, baking soda, salt and pumpkin pie spice. With mixer on low speed, slowly add flour mixture until well mixed. Use a small cookie scoop and drop rounds onto greased/sprayed baking sheets. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely before frosting. In a separate bowl, beat together the butter, powdered sugar and maple extract until frosting is light and fluffy. Frost each cooled cookie with maple butter cream frosting. Sprinkle with pecans and mini marshmallows. (Optional) Carefully toast the marshmallows with a culinary torch, avoid melting the frosting. (Optional)

SOURCE:

Bob Evans