Save Time with Sweet, Savory, Salty Snacks

(Family Features) Work, social commitments, kids’ activities and the daily grind can take over schedules and wreak havoc on your opportunities to sit at the table for meals. As your calendar seems to fill up with meetings, family occasions and more, you might just find yourself skipping breakfast or lunch and opting for filling snacks instead.

In fact, according to the International Food Information Council’s 2022 Food and Health Survey, 75% of Americans snack at least once per day, which means 2023 could become the year of the snack. Whether it’s forgoing breakfast at home for a bite on the go or powering up with an afternoon morsel, one flavor favorite and nutritional powerhouse you can turn to is the pecan.

As pecans are used in an increasing number of snack innovations, they’re being hailed as the fastest growing nut in new snack applications, according to Information Resources Inc. They’re an ideal snack for punching up your routine with great taste, plant-based nutrition and an easy-to-pair profile.

For example, they’re poised to remix your snack mix mentality as they complement sweet, savory, spicy and buttery combinations. Ready in less than half an hour, you can add some sweetness to your workday with this Pecan Snack Mix with Cranberries and Chocolate for a fruity, nutty, chocolatey twist on traditional trail mix.

If a saltier treat is more your speed, consider this Salty Pecan Snack Mix for a grab-and-go breakfast as you head out the door or an easy way to keep hunger at bay in the afternoon. Because pecans pair with a variety of ingredients and flavors, they’re a perfect partner for this combination of rolled oats, coconut, honey, cinnamon and more.

Pecan Snack Mix with Cranberries and Chocolate

Recipe courtesy of Jess Larson and the American Pecan Promotion Board

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes, plus 10 minutes cooling time

1 cup pecan halves

1 cup rice squares cereal (wheat or cinnamon)

1/2 cup pretzels

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

In large, microwave-safe bowl, add pecans, rice squares cereal and pretzels. In small, microwave-safe bowl, add butter, brown sugar, maple syrup, salt and nutmeg. Microwave butter mixture 1-2 minutes until melted then pour over dry mix. Toss well to combine. Microwave snack mix in 45-second intervals, about 4-5 intervals total, until mix is fragrant, golden and toasty. Cool mix completely then stir in cranberries and dark chocolate chips.

Salty Pecan Snack Mix

Recipe courtesy of Mallory Oniki and the American Pecan Promotion Board

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 15

2 cups rice squares cereal

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup unsweetened coconut

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup butter

2 cups chopped pecans

1 cup oyster crackers

Preheat oven to 350 F. In bowl, add rice squares cereal, oats and unsweetened coconut. In small saucepan over medium heat, add honey, coconut oil, cinnamon and salt. Stir until mixture starts to boil then pour over snack mix and stir until well combined. Transfer to baking sheet and bake 8-10 minutes. In saucepan over medium heat, add butter. Stir until butter browns then add chopped pecans and oyster crackers. Turn heat to low and stir while pecans roast. Remove snack mix from oven and add brown butter pecan and cracker mixture; stir to combine.



