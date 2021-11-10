Save time with winning game day seafood snacks

(BPT) – Whether you’re cheering on your favorite team from the stadium or “homegating” from the couch, delicious food is an essential element of game day fun. Finger foods are an especially great option as they are simple to make while still packing a lot of flavor into just one or two bites. Plus, they’re easy to enjoy while scoping out the competition.

If you’re seeking inspiration for your next big game day, consider these delicious and simple-to-make seafood snack options:

Seafood sampler

Elevate your game day with seafood favorites that can be made in minutes. Create your own platter of coastal seafood favorites from SeaPak, starting with Shrimp Spring Rolls made from tender shrimp and crispy vegetables paired with a sweet chili sauce. Take your platter to the next level with Lobster and Shrimp Bites, each bite of these great bite sized appetizers is packed with lobster, shrimp, cheddar cheese, shallots and savory herbs. And for a crowd craving a taste of the ocean, heat up SeaPak Calamari, which boasts 8 grams of protein per serving.

Make it a taco night

It might not be Tuesday, but SeaPak’s Buffalo Shrimp Tacos are a surefire way to provide an easy, DIY meal for your entire party. Just cook one package of SeaPak Popcorn Shrimp with butter, buffalo sauce and ranch dressing, and pile red cabbage, lettuce, red onion, cilantro and any other garnishes of your choice high onto corn tortillas for a fresh and tangy crunch. It’s a quick and efficient way to turn SeaPak’s finger foods into a create-your-own game day meal.

Beer-battered pub favorites

Beer enthusiasts rejoice! SeaPak and Budweiser have joined forces with a line of sustainable seafood products perfect for game day, including SeaPak Budweiser Beer Battered Shrimp and Beer Battered Crab Poppers. These bites are a delicious way to get restaurant quality beer battered seafood into your very own kitchen. A breeze to prepare in a conventional oven, toaster oven or air fryer, SeaPak’s beer-battered delights are not only delicious, but perfect for saving time. Enjoy with a cold one, and be sure to toast to your team’s victory.

Whether you love to watch professional sports or root for your town’s local team, any game day is a good day, especially with the help of sensational, seafood snacks. Visit SeaPak.com to find more watch party-ready bites and recipes to help make your game day a little bit easier and a lot more delicious.