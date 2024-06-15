Safe Communities of Wood County is pleased to announce 13 citizens were awarded Saved by the Belt Awards for serious injury crashes in calendar year 2023.

The Saved by the Belt award recognizes those persons who were involved in Serious Injury Crashes in 2023 where seat belts potentially saved their lives or the risk of more serious harm.

Citizens were nominated by First Responders and members of the coalition for the award.

The following persons were chosen for 2023:

JEFF GALBRAITH:

On May 3, 2023 at 11:00 am, Jeff was travelling westbound on Rt. 6 when he was hit by a vehicle that came off the I-75 ramp and struck him on the driver’s side. Jeff’s vehicle overturned and came to rest in the median. Jeff was transported to a Toledo Hospital by Promedica Air Ambulance.

ELIZABETH HAMADA, ANGELA STEVENS, BRITTANY AND MAXWELL GOELTZENLEUCHTER

On July 17, 2023 at 1:50 pm Elizabeth was travelling westbound on Rt 6 and slowed to make a turn onto Van Tassell Rd. when she was hit from behind. The impact forced her vehicle into Angela who was travelling Eastbound on Rt. 6. Elizabeth was transported by Mercy Life Flight to St Vincent Mercy Hospital, Angela was transported by Promedica Air Ambulance to Toledo Hospital, and Brittany and Maxwell who were passengers in Angela’s vehicle were transported to St. Vincent’s Mercy Hospital by Bowling Green Fire.

PAUL STUBER

On August 3, 2023 at 9:50 am Paul was eastbound on Cross Creek near SR 65 when a car failed to yield from the stop sign on SR 65. Paul was transported by Mercy Life Flight to St. Vincents Hospital as a result of the crash.

JAY AND ANNE DEUTSCHMANN

On September 10, 2023 at 7:33 pm, Jay and Anne were travelling south on SR 64 near Ovitt Rd. when a car failed to yield the right of way and struck the driver’s side of their car. Jay and Anne were transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital by Middleton Twp. EMS units.

DAVE AND VICKI HOEHNER

On September 13, 2023 at 9:34 am, The Hoehner’s were driving Northbound on SR 25 when a vehicle exited a business, driving into the path of their vehicle striking them. Vicki was transported to Wood County hospital by Medic 120 to Wood County Hospital.

LINDA BLACK

On November 1, 2023 at 7:50 am, Linda was travelling north on SR 199 when a vehicle failed to stop on Reitz Rd. and struck her vehicle. Linda was transported to St. Vincents Hospital by Perrysburg Twp. Fire/EMS.

STEVE AND JENNIFER WILHELM

On NYE, 2023 at 11:56 pm, Steve and Jennifer were travelling south on SR 235 when a vehicle travelling on Mermill Rd. failed to stop at a stop sign and struck their vehicle which landed upside down in a ditch. Steve was able to free himself from their vehicle, even with his injuries, to check on his wife. Jennifer was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by the fire department. Steve was transported by BG Fire to Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay, and Jennifer was transported by North Baltimore EMS/Fire to BVH as well.

For more information about Safe Communities of Wood County or Saved by the Belt Awards, please feel free to contact Sandy Wiechman, Coordinator.