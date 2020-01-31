NBX WaterShedsun
Saved By the Belt

 

 

(BOWLING GREEN)  – Bowling Green residents Timothy R. Dennis and Cinthia M. Anderson joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club earlier this week after their safety belt saved them from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred at Dowling Road and State Route 199 in Wood County on November 4.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Angel R. Burgos, Bowling Green Post commander, presented them with “Saved by the Belt” certificates signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“Timothy and Cinthia are a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Burgos said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Provisional data from 2019 shows 457 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

They also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.

Safe Communities of Wood County Coordinator Sandy Wiechman (pictured left) helped Lieutenant Angel R. Burgos present Cinthia M. Anderson and Timothy R. Dennis with their Saved by the Belt awards.

