Savor a Sweet Morning Snack

(Family Features) Add some sweetness to your breakfast routine with this delicious and easy-to-make Cherry Coffee Cake.
Cherry Coffee Cake
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 can (12.4 ounces) refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing
- 1 1/2 cups (21-ounce can) cherry pie filling
- 1/2 cup slivered almonds or pecans (optional)
- Heat oven to 375° F.
- Spray 9-inch round cake pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- Separate cinnamon roll dough into eight rolls; cut each roll into quarters.
- Place dough rounded-side down in pan.
- Spoon pie filling over rolls. Sprinkle almond slivers or pecans over cherry filling, if desired.
- Bake 25-35 minutes, or until golden brown.
- Invert onto plate or cutting board. Invert again onto serving plate.
- Remove lid from icing. Microwave 3-10 seconds. Stir icing and drizzle over warm coffee cake.
- Serve warm.
