Savor a Sweet Morning Snack

(Family Features) Add some sweetness to your breakfast routine with this delicious and easy-to-make Cherry Coffee Cake.

Find more breakfast recipes at Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Cherry Coffee Cake

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 1          can (12.4 ounces) refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing
  • 1 1/2    cups (21-ounce can) cherry pie filling
  • 1/2       cup slivered almonds or pecans (optional)
  1. Heat oven to 375° F.
  2. Spray 9-inch round cake pan with nonstick cooking spray.
  3. Separate cinnamon roll dough into eight rolls; cut each roll into quarters.
  4. Place dough rounded-side down in pan.
  5. Spoon pie filling over rolls. Sprinkle almond slivers or pecans over cherry filling, if desired.
  6. Bake 25-35 minutes, or until golden brown.
  7. Invert onto plate or cutting board. Invert again onto serving plate.
  8. Remove lid from icing. Microwave 3-10 seconds. Stir icing and drizzle over warm coffee cake.
  9. Serve warm.

SOURCE:
Culinary.net

