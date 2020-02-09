Savor a Sweet Morning Snack

(Family Features) Add some sweetness to your breakfast routine with this delicious and easy-to-make Cherry Coffee Cake.

Cherry Coffee Cake

Nonstick cooking spray

1 can (12.4 ounces) refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing

1 1/2 cups (21-ounce can) cherry pie filling

1/2 cup slivered almonds or pecans (optional)

Heat oven to 375° F. Spray 9-inch round cake pan with nonstick cooking spray. Separate cinnamon roll dough into eight rolls; cut each roll into quarters. Place dough rounded-side down in pan. Spoon pie filling over rolls. Sprinkle almond slivers or pecans over cherry filling, if desired. Bake 25-35 minutes, or until golden brown. Invert onto plate or cutting board. Invert again onto serving plate. Remove lid from icing. Microwave 3-10 seconds. Stir icing and drizzle over warm coffee cake. Serve warm.

