Savor and Save: 5 benefits of growing your own produce

(BPT) – If you appreciate the taste and experience of fresh produce, it may be time to consider cultivating your own home garden. Whether you have a spacious backyard or a small balcony, you can grow your own fruits and vegetables and enjoy unparalleled taste, texture and freshness without driving to the grocery store.

1. Freshness that can’t be beat

Produce can’t get fresher than what you grow and pick in your own backyard! Grocery store produce is chosen for its hardiness because it has to endure long journeys and handling before it reaches the store, where it may sit on display for days. On the other hand, when you grow your own fruits, vegetables and herbs, you control the harvest, so you can pick them at the peak ripeness and enjoy that fresh-off-the-vine taste.

2. Nutritious and delicious

Homegrown fruits and vegetables are also more nutritious than their store-bought counterparts. That’s because crops begin to deteriorate as soon as they’re picked. The farther it needs to travel, the more nutritional content is lost. At home, you can harvest your fresh ingredients as needed, ensuring your meal is made with the crispest and most nutritious produce possible.

3. Boosted taste and flavor

If you did a side-by-side taste test of a homegrown tomato compared to a store-bought one, chances are you’ll notice the one from your backyard tastes better and is more flavorful. You’ll enjoy a bolder flavor when fruit and vegetables are allowed to fully ripen on the vine. Homegrown produce allows you to experience a crop’s true essence and provides a culinary experience that is sure to delight your senses.

4. A feast that won’t empty your wallet

By growing your own, you’ll save quite a bit of money. While there are initial expenses when setting up your garden for the first time, according to Better Homes & Gardens, the average home garden yields $677 worth of produce. Once you set up a garden, you’ll have the necessary tools to nurture it season after season, creating a self-sustaining food cycle.

5. Connect with nature and reap the rewards

Gardening is a fantastic stress reliever that allows you to connect with nature and discover the joy of maintaining your own little patch of Eden. You can escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life, get your hands dirty and watch your plants grow into robust crops. Take in the soothing sights, sounds and scents of your home garden and reap the benefits.

Planting and nurturing a garden is easier than you think and offers so many benefits to your palate, wallet and well-being. So grab your gardening gloves and spade and start your journey to a rewarding and nurturing harvest.

Try a homegrown meal for yourself

One of the many joys of summer is fresh, sweet corn on the cob, and growing it yourself makes it even more enjoyable! While always delicious steamed or boiled, cooking your homegrown corn on the grill can give it a charred flavor that will complement your favorite barbecued meals.

For an easy recipe, start by prepping basil butter by adding chopped basil, garlic and a bit of sea salt to your butter in a food processor, pulsing to combine. Lightly brush your corn with olive oil and sprinkle salt to taste, placing the corn on your grill once it’s hot. Rotate your corn using tongs every couple of minutes until the kernels are blistered and bright yellow. Once your corn is ready, spread a generous amount of your basil butter on each piece and enjoy!

